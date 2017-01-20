Inauguration weather forecast: Dreary, rainy and cold

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Dreary weather and a light rain are in the forecast today in Washington, D.C., when Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president.
The National Weather Service reported that there was an 89 percent chance of rain at noon when Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol. The forecast by The Weather Channel predicted an 80 percent chance of rain.
Those heading to the ceremony early could find some dry spots before rain moves in for much of the day, AccuWeather meteorologist Kyle Brown told USA Today. The rain should recede by late afternoon, the weather service said.
The temperature should be around 45 degrees at noon, the weather service, AccuWeather and the Weather Channel all predict. It will remain in the 40s through the afternoon and early evening.
