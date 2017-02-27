By HotTopics.tv

While stopping by the set of the “Today” show, former President George W. Bush teased his daughter on live television.

Jenna Bush Hager sat down with her father and Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday morning, and the former president answered questions about his time in the White House. He also poked fun at his daughter.

“Do you watch Jenna on the show every day?” Gifford asked, to which Bush responded with a curt “No.”

“Dad, you're supposed to say, ‘Yes,’” Jenna Bush Hager joked.

“Has she ever said anything where you said, ‘I’m going to get that girl!?’” Gifford asked.

“No. That all happened when she was a teenager,” President Bush said.

Then, to his daughter’s horror, he brought up the time the former first daughter was arrested.

“I remember when you got arrested for a fake ID,” he said, laughing.

Bush said he is very proud of his daughter.

