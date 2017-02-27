Follow us on

Updated: 4:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 2:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017

'I remember when you got arrested': George W. Bush embarrasses daughter on live TV

George W. Bush, Jenna Bush
Mark Wilson
George W. Bush, Jenna Bush

By HotTopics.tv

While stopping by the set of the “Today” show, former President George W. Bush teased his daughter on live television.

>> Read more trending stories 

Jenna Bush Hager sat down with her father and Kathie Lee Gifford on Monday morning, and the former president answered questions about his time in the White House. He also poked fun at his daughter.

“Do you watch Jenna on the show every day?” Gifford asked, to which Bush responded with a curt “No.”

“Dad, you're supposed to say, ‘Yes,’” Jenna Bush Hager joked. 

“Has she ever said anything where you said, ‘I’m going to get that girl!?’” Gifford asked.

“No. That all happened when she was a teenager,” President Bush said.

Then, to his daughter’s horror, he brought up the time the former first daughter was arrested.

“I remember when you got arrested for a fake ID,” he said, laughing.

Bush said he is very proud of his daughter. 

Watch the video below:

WATCH: George W. Bush dishes on if he watches Jenna Bush Hager in the mornings and that one time he passed out from choking on a pretzel…

Posted by Kathie Lee and Hoda on Monday, February 27, 2017

 
 

