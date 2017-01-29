Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Hundreds of people gathered at airports across the country for a second straight day, protesting President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States for 90 days.
At Atlanta's Harstfield-Jackson International Airport, Gainesville resident Brianna Roberson said she came because she could not watch refugees be shut out of the nation at great peril to their lives.
"The people (Trump) is banning are the people who need us the most," she said.
Protestors shouted: “Love trumps hate!" and "No hate, no fear. Everyone is welcome here" as passengers arrived for flights.
Gerald Griggs, an Atlanta attorney who is also with the Atlanta NAACP, said demonstrators gathered to stand up for fundamental American rights and values.
"We want to make our voices heard so that we take not one step back," he said into a megaphone.
Inside the main domestic terminal, Skye Passmore held a sign reading: "Welcome home Muslim friends" as travelers made their way to the security checkpoints and Delta Air Lines baggage claim.
"America was built on backs of immigrants," he said. "It was founded for religious freedom.”
"Our symbol, the Statue of Liberty, is a welcoming symbol to immigrants. [Trump] has gone against every value we have as Americans. We won't stop fighting," he said.
Mary Hoyt from Clarkston, Georgia showed up to the airport early in advance of today’s protest so she won't miss dinner with several Republican friends.
Hoyt said she hopes "bridge building will occur over that table.
>>Read Protests erupt in response to Trump's executive order on immigration
She stood next to Janice Wardlaw, also of Clarkston.
"I have never protested in my life. It's unfair. At done point all of our ancestors were refugees. It's just important to stand up for people who can't stand up for themselves."
Several people walked up to Hoyt to compliment her sign.
Being here feels "very spiritually productive ... true to what God's telling me. I believe in the power of prayer,” she said.
