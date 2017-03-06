Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:56 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 6:56 a.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
"House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon must not be a fan of real-life political drama – at least not when it comes to President Donald Trump.
According to the Huffington Post, the man behind the popular Netflix series posted a series of tweets arguing that Twitter should delete the president's account.
>> Former intelligence chief Clapper denies Trump Tower wiretap
"Only one person on @Twitter is President of the United States. That comes with a supreme and unique responsibility unlike any other user," Willimon wrote Saturday. "What the President tweets has real and significant impact on the business of governance, world affairs and national security."
Willimon went on to call Trump's tweets "a national security threat."
"It emboldens our enemies to take advantage of his flagrant shortcomings," he wrote.
>> Obama team fires back after Trump's wire tap accusation
Willimon's remarks came after Trump, without providing evidence, took to Twitter to accuse former President Barack Obama of tapping his phones before the election.
"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" Trump wrote.
>> Obama team fires back after Trump's wire tap accusation
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!
">March 4, 2017
March 4, 2017
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Obama's spokesman, Kevin Lewis, denied Trump's claims.
>> Click here or scroll down to read Willimon's tweets
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}