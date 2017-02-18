Hot springs resort's hair freezing contest is cool as ice

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
WHITEHORSE, Yukon —
Talk about frosted tips.
The International Hair Freezing Contest is in full swing through February at the Takhini Hot Pools in the Yukon.
The winner of the most creative, frozen hairdo will be selected by resort officials in March. In addition to the obvious bragging rights, first place gets $750 and a 30 soak membership to the hot springs.
To participate, contestants must pay admission to the hot springs, wet, mold and freeze their hair then send in photos of the style.
The resort offers a tutorial for contestants to get the most out of the mix of hot spring water and cold air for their hair.
“If you have very long hair, a good method to freeze it is to lay it down on the sides of the pool so it may freeze in single, long strands,” the resort suggests. “Later, it can propped up and it will stick straight up.”
Don’t worry, the look is not permanent.
“Dunk your head in the water,” the resort said. “Your hair will instantly unfreeze and your head will be nice and warm again.”
