Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:17 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 4:36 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By Rare.us
NEW YORK —
Orange is not the new black for America’s most attractive felon Jeremy Meeks who traded in his prison jumpsuit for designer clothes and strutted down the New York Fashion Week runway this week.
>>PHOTOS: 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks makes modelling debut at New York Fashion Week
Meeks’ mugshot went viral when it was posted to a California police department’s Facebook page in 2014 and viewers dubbed him “hot felon” after taking a look at his piercing blue eyes and chiseled jaw. Before he was even let out of jail, he signed with talent agency White Cross Management and has since ended up on the catwalk, modeling designs by Philipp Plein.
His various tattoos, including a tear drop on his face, were on display as he walked by the star-studded front row in a black puffa jacket with a fur-lined hood and black pants. He was also photographed shirtless backstage, showing off the rest of his tattoos. Among those onlooking from seats lining the runway were Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and Madonna.
>>RELATED: Joe Biden’s daughter is starting a clothing line, and how she’s doing it is making her dad proud
Meek’s modeling career has apparently taken off after serving two years behind bars for illegally possessing firearms and ammo, carrying a loaded firearm in public and criminal street-gang activity. The husband and father of three was released from prison nearly a year ago, and life after prison is clearly treating him well.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}