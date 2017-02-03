Hooters to open Hoots, new restaurant with male servers

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:34 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | Posted: 8:13 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Chicken wing restaurant Hooters, best known for its waitress' distinct uniform of tight tops and orange short shorts, has announced plans to open a new, "fast-casual" restaurant this month.
">January 31, 2017
Lunch shouldn't be boring. Heat up your lunch plans by spending them with us! pic.twitter.com/kzC4wJRhwA— West Coast Hooters (@WestCoastHoots)pic.twitter.com/kzC4wJRhwA— West Coast Hooters (@WestCoastHoots) January 31, 2017
Lunch shouldn't be boring. Heat up your lunch plans by spending them with us!
Hoots will not feature the signature outfits and will employ male and female servers, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Customers won't be served at traditional tables, but will receive counter service at a full-service bar instead.
“Just as with any traditional, fast-casual, counter service employee, there will be both male and female employees,” Lizz Harmon, spokesperson for Hoots, told The Huffington Post. “There will be order-at-the-counter (or online) and dine-in or take-away service. The uniform will be shorts or pants and a newly designed Hoots T-shirt.”
The new concept restaurant will feature a one-page menu with favorites from the classic Hooters restaurants.
Hoots is expected to open outside of Chicago in Cicero, Illinois, in mid-February, Hooters Management Corp. announced Tuesday. Hooters Management Corp. is based out of Clearwater, Florida. It's unclear if there are plans for additional Hoots restaurants in the future.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}