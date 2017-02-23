Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin discuss Mama June’s massive weight loss

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:32 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 | Posted: 2:17 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017
By Rare.us
Mama June Shannon’s weight loss journey has been a long one, but she’s finally done it.
The matriarch of the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” family has undergone weight loss surgery and is ready to reveal her new body on the upcoming reality show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot” on WEtv.
Ahead of the show’s premiere, Shannon’s daughters, Alana (Honey Boo Boo) and Lauryn (Pumpkin), appeared on “Entertainment Tonight” to dish about their mother's new body.
“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Pumpkin said. “And then it came to a point where (the trainer) had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”
After losing the weight, Shannon underwent additional surgeries to remove excess skin and lift her breasts.
Shannon has to stay hidden until the premiere of the show, and the girls admitted that being in hiding has been tough on her.
“It is very hard because Mama, she is a very stubborn person, and she wants to do everything,” Pumpkin said. “She’s like, ‘All right. I’ve got to go to the store,’ and we’re like, ‘Mama, no, you need to stay in the house because if somebody gets a picture with you…’”
“Mama June: From Not to Hot” premieres at 10 p.m. ET Friday.
