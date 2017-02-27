Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
VANCOUVER, Wa. —
A Home Depot store is honoring a 46-year-old man in a special way after he suddenly died of a brain tumor.
Scott Nielson was a well-known contractor in Vancouver, Washington, and frequently visited his local Home Depot store.
The family told KATU that Nielson was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January. He has since passed away and is survived by his three children.
“They had known Scott for so many years, working with him, that they wanted to be a part of (his funeral),” said Nielson's brother, Keith Nielson.
The Home Depot location Scott frequented allowed the family to build his casket inside their store. They even provided the family with the materials they needed for free.
Building the casket has helped Scott’s brothers deal with the sudden loss.
“When we have something to focus on, it’s almost eliminated the heartbreak. You know, until tomorrow,” Keith said.
Employees from the Home Depot store will be attending the funeral service Friday.
Loved ones set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family. If you would like to donate, click here.
