Updated: 6:32 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 | Posted: 5:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
NEW YORK —
As protests against President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban erupted Saturday at airports across the country, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton spoke out on Twitter.
"I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution," she tweeted Saturday night. "This is not who we are."
Trump signed an executive order Friday that institutes a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order also blocks Syrian refugees from coming to the United States indefinitely.
Late Saturday, New York U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued an emergency order banning the U.S. from deporting valid visa holders or people with approved refugee applications who have been detained in connection with the ban.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
