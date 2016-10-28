Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with senior aide Huma Abedin aboard her campaign plane at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, before traveling to Iowa for rallies. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A photo of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appearing to read a newspaper headline about Vice President Mike Pence's use of private email while he was governor of Indiana has gone viral.

According to the Huffington Post, Clinton was flying from Boston to New York on Friday when fellow passenger Caitlin Quigley sneaked a snapshot of the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, who was sitting in coach next to aide Huma Abedin. In the image, which Quigley shared with some friends, Clinton seems to be looking at the front page of USA Today Weekend. The top headline? "Pence used personal email in office."

The image quickly made its way onto social media, where supporters of Clinton – who was widely criticized for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state – called the picture ironic.

Last week, The Indianapolis Star reported that when he was governor, Pence used a personal AOL account to communicate with advisers on various topics, including homeland security. Indiana law doesn't bar officials from using private email.

"There's no comparison there whatsoever between Hillary Clinton's practice of having a private server, mishandling classified information, destroying emails when they were requested by the Congress and by officials," Pence said, according to ABC News.