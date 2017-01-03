Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration

In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By Greg Bluestein

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former President Jimmy Carter will have some company at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Georgia Democrat had been the only ex-president to formally RSVP to the Jan. 20 bash – until this week.

Aides to former President Bill Clinton sent word to reporters on Tuesday that he’ll attend the inaugural along with Hillary. So did George W. Bush, although his father, George H.W. Bush, won’t attend because of his ailing health. And President Barack Obama also will be there to formally hand over the keys to the White House.

A report by Politico last month that the Clintons and Bushes had not decided whether to attend set off speculation that Carter might be the only former president at the inaugural.

Trump repeatedly mocked Jeb Bush during the GOP primary, casting him as a low-energy tool of the establishment. Bush 41 and Bush 43 both refused to endorse Trump in the general election, and Barbara Bush and Jeb Bush openly opposed him.

And Trump ran a highly personal campaign against Hillary Clinton, invoking scandals from Bill Clinton’s past in the final stretch of the campaign – and vowing to sic a special prosecutor on the former secretary of state to probe her use of a private email server.

Carter, 92, told his Sunday school class shortly after the election that he’d attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. But he showed little affinity for either candidate.

He supported Clinton – “everybody knows that I’m a Democrat and I’ll be voting Democratic,” he said – but he did little to actively campaign for her. And he noted she was “quite unpopular” in one August interview.

As for Carter’s stance on Trump, the Georgia Democrat said during a speech before the British House of Lords last year – before Trump locked up the nomination – that the New York businessman might not be the worst Republican in the field.

“The reason is, Trump has proven already he’s completely malleable,” Carter said then. “I don’t think he has any fixed (positions) he’d go the White House and fight for. On the other hand, Ted Cruz is not malleable. He has far right wing policies he’d pursue if he became president.”