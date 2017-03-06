Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

STORMCENTER

NWS issues Tornado Watch for NE Oklahoma counties until 3:00 a.m.

    Updated: 6:24 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 5:32 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017

    This hilarious new ‘giraffe baby watch’ camera is cracking people up

    Facebook
    NurPhoto
     (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By HotTopics.tv

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. —

    You’re probably familiar with April the giraffe, but do you know Erin the human?

    >> Read more trending news 

    Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is 39 weeks pregnant. She, like a lot of people around the country, are obsessively watching the video feed of April the giraffe, dying to know when the long-necked mom-to-be she will give birth.

    Dietrich was inspired to don a giraffe mask and post to the Facebook Live late Sunday night. She has since gotten more than 17 million views.

    “I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Deitrich wrote in response to one commenter on Facebook. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, ‘Hey we should order a giraffe mask.'”

    Posted by Erin Dietrich on Sunday, March 5, 2017

     
     

    Trending News

     
     