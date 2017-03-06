By HotTopics.tv

You’re probably familiar with April the giraffe, but do you know Erin the human?

Erin Dietrich, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is 39 weeks pregnant. She, like a lot of people around the country, are obsessively watching the video feed of April the giraffe, dying to know when the long-necked mom-to-be she will give birth.

Dietrich was inspired to don a giraffe mask and post to the Facebook Live late Sunday night. She has since gotten more than 17 million views.

“I did not think this many people would get a kick out of this,” Deitrich wrote in response to one commenter on Facebook. “All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought, ‘Hey we should order a giraffe mask.'”