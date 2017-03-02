hhgregg to close 88 stores across the country; see the list

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Appliance store hhgregg has announced that it will be closing 88 stores across the country, laying off 1,500 employees.

The company has struggled recently with low sales. Bloomberg news reported last week that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” hhgregg CEO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities."

The stores are expected to be shuttered by mid-April.

Here is the list of stores slated to be closed.

ALABAMA

• Mobile, AL

• Trussville, AL

DELAWARE

• Dover, DE

• Newark, DE

• Wilmington, DE

FLORIDA

• Aventura, FL

• Boca Raton, FL

• Florida Mall, Orlando, FL

• Ft. Lauderdale, FL

• Hialeah, FL

• Homestead, FL

• Kendall, Miami, FL

• Pembroke Pines, FL

• Pensacola, FL

• Pinecrest, FL

• Sawgrass, Plantation, FL

• Treasure Coast Mall, Jensen Beach, FL

• Wellington, FL

• West Palm Beach, FL

GEORGIA

• Buckhead, Atlanta, GA

• Gainesville, FL

• Gwinnett, Duluth, GA

• Southlake, Morrow, GA

• Stonecrest, Lithonia, GA

ILLINOIS

• Arlington Heights, IL

• Bloomingdale, IL

• Champaign, IL

• Niles, IL

• Schaumburg, IL

• Springfield, IL

LOUISIANA

• Kenner Westgate, Metairie, LA

• Mall of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA

• Westbank, Harvey, LA

MARYLAND

• Annapolis, MD

• Bel Air, MD

• Catonsville, MD

• Frederick, MD

• Glen Burnie, MD

• Hagerstown, MD

• Hanover, MD

• Largo, MD

• Rockville, MD

• Towson, MD

• Waldorf, MD

MISSOURI

• Chesterfield, MO

NEW JERSEY

• Deptford, Woodbury, NJ

• Mays Landing, NJ

• Moorestown, NJ

NORTH CAROLINA

• Asheville, NC

• Cary, NC

• Durham, NC

• Mooresville, NC

OHIO

• Fairlawn, Akron, OH

• Mansfield, OH

• Newark, Heath, OH

• Tri-County, Springdale, OH

PENNSYLVANIA

• Dickson City, PA

• Downingtown, PA

• Erie, PA

• King of Prussia, Berwyn, PA

• Lancaster, PA

• Langhorne, PA

• Lower Paxon, Harrisburg, PA

• Mechanicsburg, PA

• Montgomeryville, North Wales, PA

• North Hills, Pittsburgh, PA

• Whitehall, PA

• Whitman Square, Philadelphia, PA

• Wilkes-Barre, PA

• Wyomissing, PA

• York, PA

TENNESSEE

• Mt. Juliet, TN

VIRGINIA

• Bailey's Crossroads, Falls Church, VA

• Chesapeake, VA

• Chesterfield, Midlothian, VA

• Colonial Heights, VA

• Fairfax, VA

• Fredericksburg, VA

• Manassas, VA

• Newport News, VA

• Roanoke, VA

• Short Pump, Henrico, VA

• Springfield, VA

• Sterling, VA

• Virginia Beach, VA

• Winchester, VA

• Woodbridge, VA

WEST VIRGINIA

• Parkersburg, Vienna, WV