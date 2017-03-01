Here's why Democratic women wore white to Trump's joint address

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Kristina Webb
Palm Beach Post
A group of Democratic congresswomen wore white as a show of support for women's rights to President Donald Trump's first address before a joint session of Congress.
The move led by the House Democratic Women’s Working Group mirrors a similar demonstration from Trump’s inauguration, when several Democratic women wore pink. White was chosen because it was the official color of the suffragette movement, the group said in a news release.
“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women. We will not go back,” said the committee's chair, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, whose Florida district includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.
"Members are fighting for: access to affordable health care, including reproductive health services like those offered by Planned Parenthood; a woman's right to make her own health care decisions; equal pay for equal work; paid sick leave and family leave; quality, affordable child care; a secure retirement; (and) lives free from fear and violence," the statement continued.
