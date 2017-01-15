Atlanta megachurch leader Eddie Long died on Jan. 15, 2017 from an aggressive form of cancer. His funeral service is taking place in Atlanta.

By Jewel Wicker

AJC.com

Atlanta megachurch leader Bishop Eddie L. Long died on Jan. 15 after battling an aggressive form of cancer, months after celebrating his 29th pastoral anniversary. The oft-celebrated and criticized pastor was 63.

>> Read more trending stories

The pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church led a congregation of 25,000 members at its height.

Photos: Bishop Eddie Long through the years

Bishop Gary Oliver celebrated the life of Long during Sunday service.

“Just because our leader died doesn’t mean we died,” Oliver, pastor of Tabernacle of Praise church in Fort Worth, Texas, and "spiritual son" of Long, told the congregation during the service.

Long's New Birth family will continute to celebrate his life and legacy over the next few days, holding a visitation and funeral on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

If you're planning to pay your respects this week in person or via the streamed funeral service, here are a few things you should know:

Where will the funeral be held?

The funeral will take place at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. The church is located at 6400 Woodrow Road, Lithonia.

For live updates from the funeral click here.

Will the service be live streamed?

Yes. The service will be streaming on newbirth.org under the "Watch Live" tab.

What time does the funeral start?

The funeral program starts at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 25. Long will lie in repose 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral.

Is there visitation before the day of the funeral?

New Birth will host a visitation from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Jan. 24, one day before the funeral.

RELATED: Mourners say goodbye to Bishop Eddie Long during visitation

Which funeral home is responsible for the service and visitation?

The South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. will handle Long’s service. The funeral home is located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur.

Is there public transportation near the church?

The Indian Creek MARTA station is located approximately 10 miles from New Birth at 3901 Durham Road, Stone Mountain. The church will provide a shuttle service to the funeral beginning at 8:30 a.m. Officials did not immediately respond regarding how often the shuttle will run, but the bus will leave New Birth about 15 minutes after the service ends.

Where do I park?

Parking is available on the church campus on the Woodrow Road side of the church near the main entrance. Church officials did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding overflow parking and shuttle services.

Will gifts be accepted?

The family has requested floral arrangements in white or off-white.

Who will deliver the eulogy?

Church officials have not released information regarding who will deliver the eulogy at Long’s funeral.

Will there be any celebrities involved in the service?

Information regarding the funeral program has not been released.

RELATED: New details released for Bishop Eddie Long memorial service

Will I be allowed to take photos at the funeral?

Church officials have restricted the use of mobile devices for recording or streaming on church premises during or after the service.

Is there a website with additional information?

View funeral information and send condolences to the New Birth family at newbirth.org.

RELATED: Read and sign the online guestbook for Bishop Eddie Long