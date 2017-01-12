Here's the little girl who stole the show at the Golden Globes

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 2:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
LOS ANGELES —
The stars are usually the most popular guests at the Golden Globes, but one little girl stole the show this year.
Juanita Hernandez was diagnosed with cancer when she was just 5 years old. According to the Pablove Foundation, the now 8-year-old's cancer is finally in remission. She is currently a third-grader in Los Angeles.
One thing that helped her get through the difficult time was learning photography through Pablove Shutterbugs. She was partnered with an instructor who visits ill children at their homes or at a hospital. Children also attend a weeklong workshop to perfect their photography skills. Juanita graduated from the program last summer.
Thanks to the program, Juanita was able to go to the Golden Globes as the youngest credentialed photographer, but instead of taking photos of the stars, she took photos with them. She posed with celebrities like Amy Adams, Goldie Hawn and Kerry Washington at the big event.
The Pavlove Foundation uses the arts to improve the lives of children living with cancer. If you would like to make a donation, click here.
Watch Juanita in action below:
Check out Juanita doing her thing at the @Golden Globes red carpet representing Pablove Shutterbugs #goldenglobes #hfpa #smileclicklovePosted by Pablove Foundation on Sunday, January 8, 2017
Pablove Shutterbugs artist, Juanita, is ready to go at the Golden Globes red carpet! #goldenglobes #hfpa #smileclicklove #ERedCarpetPosted by Pablove Foundation on Sunday, January 8, 2017
