President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The business part of inauguration is over, and not long after the parade ends, the balls will begin in Washington D.C.

President Trump and his wife, Melania, and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will be attending three balls to celebrate the inauguration, according to organizers. Two of the balls will take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The Trumps will attend the Armed Services Ball to be held at the National Building Museum.

Complete coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration

Photos: The Inauguration of Donald Trump

Read Donald Trump's inaugural speech - full transcript

Here’s how to watch:

The major networks will have specials on Friday night that will include coverage of the balls.

Cable networks CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC and others will also be covering the balls, as will Telemundo.

Several news outlets, including The Washington Post, C-SPAN and Bloomberg Politics, have partnered with YouTube to stream the day’s events.