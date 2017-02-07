FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he arrives on Air Force One at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, Fla. New Zealand's Prime Minister Bill English said Tuesday he told Trump during a phone call that he disagreed with his travel and refugee ban but that the conversation remained amicable. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara/File)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

More than 125 companies have joined in on a court brief opposing President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The amicus brief – a document that is filed by people or groups that are not a directly a party to a court action, but have an interest in it – was first filed this weekend by 96 mostly tech companies. Thirty-one companies joined in on that brief Monday, bringing the total number of signers to 127.



According to The Associated Press, about 58 percent of the engineers and other high-skill employees in Silicon Valley were born outside the U.S.

The president’s travel ban went into effect on Jan. 27. The executive order called for a suspension of the U.S. refugee admissions program for 120 days, a ban on Syrian refugees entering the country and a ban on entry of refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, among other immigration restrictions.

A federal appeals court temporarily halted the ban on Friday, allowing immigrants to come into the country. The court will listen to federal attorneys and attorneys for the states of Washington and Minnesota, the states that asked for a temporary restraining order, when a hearing is held on Tuesday.

Here’s a list of the companies that have signed the amicus brief.

A Medium Corporation

AdRoll

Adobe Systems

Aeris Communications

Affirm

Airbnb

AltSchool, PBC

Ampush LLC

Ancestry.com

AppNexus

Appboy

Apple

Asana

Atlassian Corp

Autodesk

Automattic

Box

Brightcove

Brit + Co

Brocade Communications Systems

Bungie

CareZone

Casper Sleep

Castlight Health

Cavium

Checkr

Chegg

Chobani

Citrix Systems

ClassPass

Cloudera

Cloudflare

Copia Institute

Coursera

DocuSign

DoorDash

Dropbox

Dynatrace

Engine Advocacy

EquityZen

Etsy

Evernote

Facebook

Fastly

Filed on Sunday:

Flipboard

Foursquare Labs

Fuze

General Assembly

GitHub

Glassdoor

GoPro

Google

Gusto

HP

Handy Technologies

Harmonic

Hipmunk

IAC/InterActiveCorp

Indiegogo

Intel

Jand, Inc. doing business as Warby Parker

Kargo Global

Kickstarter, PBC

Kind

Knotel

Levi Strauss & Co.

Linden Lab

LinkedIn

Lithium Technologies

Lyft

Managed By Q

Mapbox

Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart

Marin Software

Medallia

Meetup

Microsoft

MobileIron

Motivate International

Mozilla

Netflix

Netgear

New Relic

NewsCred

Pandora Media

Patreon

PayPal Holdings

Pinterest

Planet Labs

Quora

RPX Corporation

Reddit

Rocket Fuel

SaaStr

Salesforce.com

Scopely

Shift Technologies

Shutterstock

Slack Technologies

Snap

SpaceX

Spokeo

Spotify USA

Square

Squarespace

Strava

Stripe

SurveyMonkey

TaskRabbit

Tech:NYC

Tesla

Thumbtack

TripAdvisor

Turn

Twilio

Twitter

Uber Technologies

Udacity

Via

Wikimedia Foundation

Workday

Y Combinator Management

Yelp

Zendesk

Zenefits

Zynga

Sources: ABC News; CNN; The Associated Press