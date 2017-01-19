Helicopter video shows take down of accused Orlando cop killer

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | Posted: 7:36 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017
By WFTV
ORLANDO —
The Orlando Police Department released helicopter video Thursday of the take down of Markeith Loyd, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend before gunning down Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot.
Loyd was arrested Tuesday night at an abandoned home in the Carver Shores area following a nine-day manhunt.
The video was released the same day that Loyd appeared in court on murder charges in connection with the death of Sade Dixon, who police said Loyd shot and killed outside her home on Dec. 13.
Loyd became verbally aggressive with the judge in court Thursday as she read the charges against him and explained his options.
When Loyd was taken to Orlando police headquarters after his arrest, his face was bloody and bruised and he yelled, “They beat me up” at WFTV’s cameras.
Police said Loyd came out of the house Tuesday night armed and wearing tactical gear, but dropped his weapons.
Orlando Police Department Chief John Mina spoke at a press conference Thursday, to give more details about not only the arrest of Loyd, but of Clayton’s death.
Mina said Thursday that Loyd did not comply with orders to put his hands behind his back so force was used.
He added that Loyd could have had something under the tactical gear, and that officers later found ammunition on Loyd.
