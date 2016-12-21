'Hee Haw' star Gordie Tapp dead at 94

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Hunter Kelly
BURLINGTON, Canada —
You may not know his name, but you’ve probably laughed at his skits on “Hee Haw” over the years. Canadian comedian Gordie Tapp, best known as “Cousin Clem,” died Sunday in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He was 94.
According to “The Hollywood Reporter,” Tapp conceived the character “Cousin Clem” in the mid-’50s before taking the act to Nashville in 1969 for “Hee Haw.” He appeared on 90 episodes of the show from 1969 to 1988 and had a hand in writing 78 of those episodes, too.
>> PHOTOS: Notable deaths in 2016
“Hee Haw” fans will remember the skit with “Cousin Clem” standing in the corn field singing to his departed love, “Where, oh, where are you tonight? / Why did you leave me here all alone / I searched the world over and thought I’d found true love / You met another and, pfft, you were gone.”
In addition to “Hee Haw,” Tapp also appeared in the 1983 indie film “Sweet Country Music,” as well as a 1979 movie, “Wild Horse Hank,” with Linda Blair and Richard Crenna.
