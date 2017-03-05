Handcuffed man steals Florida deputy's car

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:48 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017
By Scott Andera
Palm Beach Post
A wild string of events, including a stunning contortionist act straight out of an action movie, landed a Texas man in a Florida Panhandle jail on a slew of felony charges.
Police say Cody Dwayne Hynum, 30, stole a vehicle on Friday and crashed it on Interstate 10 before setting it on fire, ditching it, and then trying to steal a Jeep from a home, only to be thwarted by the gun of the SUV's owner.
But Hynum wasn’t finished. Far from it, in fact.
After Hynum was handcuffed and put in the back of a Walton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, police said he kicked out the rear driver’s side window and hopped into the driver’s seat — all while still cuffed.
From there, the car “driven” by Hynum hit a fence, went down a driveway and ran into a barrier, at which point, the Texan took off on foot into the woods. Deputies caught him shortly afterward, hitting him with a stun gun and cuffing him more securely this time.
Hynum’s final tally as of Sunday, according to police: nine felonies, including two counts of grand theft auto, two counts of burglary, escape and resisting arrest with violence. He remains in the Walton County Jail on $25,000 bail.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}