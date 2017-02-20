Half-eaten shark washes ashore on Florida beach

By WFTV.com

A half-eaten shark washed ashore over the weekend in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, surprising beach-goers.

Some posted graphic photos of the shark on Instagram. Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tamra Marris said the shark appeared to be a blacktip or spinner shark.

"It is unknown what type of predator bit the dead shark or how far offshore it was," Marris said in a statement.

Thousands of blacktip sharks migrate to Florida waters each year to mate and eat.

While it's not uncommon to see sharks in the water, this photo is a powerful reminder that there's always a bigger predator out there.