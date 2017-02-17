Groups boycott business after owner hangs KKK sign

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017
By Nefertiti Jaquez
WSBTV.com
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. —
Several groups plan to boycott a business in Georgia after its owner hung a Ku Klux Klan banner.
Boycott advocates spoke Tuesday night at the University of North Georgia campus in Dahlonega.
The controversial banner, which read "Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall," was hung early last week from the roof of one of the oldest buildings in the city.
"We don't like racism. We don't tolerate it and we don't think this represents our community," organizer Jeremy White said.
The sign sparked protests in the town.
"It's a shame this has happened in our community. It makes me want to cry," resident Kenneth Aikens said.
The property manager said the sign had nothing to do with racism, and was meant to get city leaders' attention.
>> Related: Large KKK sign placed on historic building in Georgia
She said the owner, Roberta Green-Garrett, wants to develop the property, but the city is resisting.
City officials said Green-Garrett wants to tear down the building and replace it with a hotel.
Her applications have been denied by the City Council and the planning and zoning board.
The sign was taken down, but could go back up as early as Wednesday.
"We are really trying to direct all of the attention to the person responsible for bringing this spotlight to our beautiful town," White said.
Those at the meeting said if the sign goes back up they are prepared to protest and boycott a number of businesses Green-Garrett owns.
Green-Garrett did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}