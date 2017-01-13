Katharine the great white shark returns to Florida waters

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:14 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Katharine the Great has returned.
The massive female white shark that was spotted off the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico in 2014 has been found again, the Palm Beach Post reported. This time, the great white named Katharine is swimming off the east coast of Florida.
Katharine, who weighs 2,300 pounds, is one of dozens of sharks that have been tagged and tracked by OCEARCH, a collective of marine biologists who follow sharks and report their findings to other scientists and the public.
At 14 feet, 2 inches, she swam into the Gulf of Mexico — an area that's not associated with high great white traffic — in May 2014. Her tag sent a signal Sunday, and she's now swimming between West Palm Beach and the Bahamas.
In 2014, Katharine swam in the Gulf of Mexico for a few weeks. Her path is traced on the OCEARCH website.
The tags used to track the sharks send a signal when their dorsal fins break the surface, and Katharine’s tag has "pinged" along beaches on the east coast from Miami to Massachusetts, the Palm Beach Post reported.
By 2014, OCEARCH had tagged 150 sharks in seven years.
