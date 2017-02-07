Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Updated: 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Great white shark bites boat off coast of Hilton Head

Great white shark
Great white shark (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com

A South Carolina fishing crew got more than they bargained for when a great white shark took a bite out of their boat.

Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sports Fishing, and his crew were fishing last week when they came upon a 14-foot shark.

“We were looking for one, and there she swam right up to the boat,” he said.

They were able to easily catch the great white, tag it and release it back into the water. A Facebook post by Outcast Sports Fishing said the shark was "a healthy female with a lot of old battle wounds on her left side."

It was the fifth great white shark tagged and released by the crew this winter.

Aside from the shark’s nip at the boat, Michalove said the day went swimmingly.

 
 

