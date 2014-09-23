Great-grandmother dies saving visually impaired neighbor

By HotTopics.tv

An 80-year-old woman and her dog died after police say she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while chatting with her visually impaired neighbor.

The victim, Emma Kelsoe, 80, is a grandmother to 15.

“She as just very loving, caring person,” Kelsoe’s great-granddaughter Lisa Johnson told WSVN. “It’s very, very sad that she’s gone.”

Police say Kelsoe was talking with her visually impaired neighbor, Vickie McCall, in Davie, Florida, when she spotted a car heading toward them with no sign of stopping.

“She remembers the woman yelling, ‘Car!’ and she looking up and seeing the headlights,” McCall’s niece said.

McCall managed to get out to the way, but Kelsoe and her grandaughter's chihuahua, Rondo, were killed in the crash.

Police believe images of the car were captured on nearby surveillance footage. Investigators are looking for a dark-colored, four-door sedan.