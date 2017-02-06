Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 12:05 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

Google Home ad sets off devices during Super Bowl

View Larger
google home
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: People visit the new Google pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood on October 20, 2016 in New York City. The shop lets people try out new Google products such as the Pixel phone, Google Home, and Daydream VR. The products will be available for purchase offsite at Verizon and Best Buy retail stores. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Related

How much does a 2017 Super Bowl commercial cost? Watch 5 new ads
Super Bowl 2017: Airbnb commercial reminder about diversity
Super Bowl 2017 commercials: Live updates on the game's best ads

Latest Headlines

More

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Google Home, the search engine giant’s answer to Amazon Echo, is apparently fairly effective.

A Google Home advertisement aired during Super Bowl LI setting off devices in houses across the country, according to USA Today.

>> Read more trending stories

The electronic device activated, but could not complete the voice commands when it heard its name broadcast.

Google Home, like the Amazon Echo device that users call out “Alexa” before giving a question or order, does not work until a specific word switches it on.

 
 

Trending News

 
 