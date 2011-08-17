Good Samaritan pulls woman from burning car

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A good Samaritan pulled a woman to safety from a burning car early Friday morning.

Scot Love, who comes to the area from North Carolina twice a year to manage a fireworks stand, was falling asleep around 1 a.m. when he heard a pop and crash that sounded like a vehicle being smashed, KSAT reported.

He saw the car on fire and ran over to help a woman who was trying to pull out the person inside the vehicle.

"She's screaming, 'You can't leave me. I'm burning, I'm burning.' In that moment my exact words were, and it just came out of my mouth and I didn't think about it, I said, 'In Jesus' name' and I said it a second time, I said, 'In Jesus' name' and the moment I said it a second time she said, 'My legs are free' and I reached in and I grabbed her under the arms and she came out like butter," Love told KSAT.

The 22-year-old woman is expected to recover.

Love said he looks forward to meeting the woman and her family when he returns to sell fireworks for the Fourth of July.