Golfer uses putter to fight gator on course

All Tony Aarts could think about was sinking his putt for a birdie.

Then he heard a splash about 5 feet away and he was suddenly grabbed and dragged into waist-deep water by an alligator Wednesday at the Magnolia Landings Golf and Country Club.

While the gator gripped Aarts' right ankle, he hit the giant reptile three times in its eye with his Cleveland putter. The gator then released Aarts, who crawled out of the water hazard.

“It’s a good thing I had that putter,” Aarts told WINK. “It’s a good, solid, heavy putter. I guess a golfer should always keep a club in his hand.”

The 10-foot gator was trapped about an hour later by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials.

Aarts' big regret that day? Not getting to make the birdie.