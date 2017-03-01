Follow us on

Updated: 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Girl tells teacher about weed her dad grows in the backyard

Weeds
File photo of weeds (Flickr/Aimee Rivers)

By HotTopics.tv

Kids say the darndest things.

Dax Holt, a former producer at TMZ, recorded a conversation he had with his daughter, Skylar, about an awkward exchange he had with her teacher.

“When I got to your school, your teacher said, ‘I heard you have a lot of weed at your house,'” Holt told Skylar. “Are we growing weed at our house?”

“Yeah,” said Skylar.

“A lot of it?” asks Holt, to which Skylar responds, “Yeah, just a little bit, but it’s going to grow a lot.”

“Do you want to show people what you’re talking about?” Holt asks.

Skylar then leads him to the backyard to point out the “weed.”

Watch the video below:

My child's teacher: "so Skylar tells me you guys have a ton of weed at home."Me: "umm"Teacher: "she said you're growing it"Me:

Posted by Dax Holt on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

 
 

