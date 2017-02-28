Girl, mom claim ghost photobombed selfie

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A teen from Georgia might have captured an otherworldly visitor in a recent selfie.

Or it could just be a trick of the light.

Or really good Photoshopping skills.

Jessica Ogletree posted a selfie that her daughter Haley snapped during a recent fishing trip, WBRC reported.

FB FRIENDS CHECK THIS OUT! This picture was taken by my 13 year old daughter earlier today at Paradise (the fishing... Posted by Jessica Ogletree on Saturday, February 25, 2017

Haley said that she and her brother, who is wearing a green shirt in the photo, were the only two people in the frame when she took the photo.

But when she went through them later in the day, they noticed a figure of a man standing near her brother as he packed up his tackle box, WBRC reported.

The photo is now going viral, being shared more than 2,500 times.

Some comments on the post support Haley's photo, saying they have had experiences at the lake and that the photo is real.

While others contend that it was not a supernatural occurrence, but rather some computer photo editing.