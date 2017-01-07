Georgia woman among 5 killed in airport shooting

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Georgia woman was one of five people killed Friday after a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.
Olga Woltering and her husband Ralph, of Marietta, were preparing to go on a cruise, according to numerous members of the Transfiguration Catholic Church, where the Wolterings are members. Many church members posted their condolences on Facebook on Friday night.
Olga Woltering, 84, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, according to people on social media.
Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Ft Lauderdale...
Tragedy hit too close to home today. Transfiguration Church lost a very loving and caring woman in the Ft Lauderdale...Posted by Jerry de Varennes on Friday, January 6, 2017
According to the posts, Ralph Woltering was not injured in the shooting.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contacted the Broward County sheriff’s office and the medical examiner’s office late Friday, but officials had not provided shooting victims’ names as of 11:30 p.m.
One of the women killed today at the Ft. Lauderdale airport was a good friend of mine from Transfiguration who with her...
One of the women killed today at the Ft. Lauderdale airport was a good friend of mine from Transfiguration who with her...Posted by Chip Oudt on Friday, January 6, 2017
The AJC also reached out to church officials, but a message left for the pastoral staff was not returned. The AJC spoke with a church member who wrote one of the initial Facebook posts and attempted to contact others who posted or commented.
There was also an Atlanta man who was injured during the shooting, according to WSB.
Delta flight 2334 from Atlanta had just landed about 12:30 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale when a gunman began shooting near the Terminal 2 baggage claim, the Atlanta man posted on a private Facebook account. He said shrapnel hit his hand.
The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, flew in on a separate flight, pulled a gun out of his luggage, loaded it in the bathroom and started shooting, according to The Associated Press. He was later taken into custody.
Santiago reportedly had a concealed carry permit.
In addition to the five people killed, eight others were injured in the shooting.
Delta Air Lines canceled flights to Fort Lauderdale through Friday evening.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}