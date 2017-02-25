Georgia police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

By Steve Gehlbach

WSBTV.com

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his home.

Willie Myrick,12, had not returned to his home on Confederate Court.

His mother said Myrick left his home at 10 p.m. Friday. The boy has no reported medical or mental issues and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with black shorts.

Officers immediately canvassed the area, but Myrick was not located.

Officers resumed their search at 8 a.m. Saturday.



