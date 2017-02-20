Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 9:53 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 9:53 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
WSBTV.com
NEWNAN, Ga. —
A Newnan, Georgia, couple, who defied the odds by having quadruplets without the use of fertility drugs, now have all four babies at home.
Kortney and Justin Miller have their hands full with a baby in each arm, plus an older son, Bentlee.
Brothers Brandon, Brayden and Bryant and their sister, Kenlee, were born on Dec.16, weighing around 3 pounds each, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. They're now about 5 pounds each.
"Normally, they eat every four hours, so feed one, you get done with her, feed him," Kortney Miller told WSB-TV Monday.
Feeding, changing and caring for four babies is a full-time job and then some for new mother of four newborns.
"I try to give her a break when I get home from work, but sometimes, they need their mom," Justin Miller said.
The Millers had a 1-in-700,000 chance of conceiving quads naturally with no fertility help. This is the first time doctors at Piedmont Newnan Hospital delivered quadruplets.
"The delivery part, it was really scary because I know I had a hundred and something people in that room and I was terrified," Kortney Miller said.
With the help of the hospital's "quad squad," all four babies are OK, despite arriving early -- at only 29 weeks.
The Millers say they are adjusting to the changes that come with the bigger family.
"We had to go buy a new van," Justin Miller said.
The couple says they need all the help they can get with diapers and wipes. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs. The goal is to raise $5,000.
