Updated: 12:19 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Alex Thomas
Rare.us
FORT WORTH, Texas —
Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush, will be the keynote speaker at a fundraising luncheon Wednesday for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas in Fort Worth.
Planned Parenthood has often been criticized by conservatives who seek to defund the organization, which provides women's health care services, including abortions.
While her father has been an opponent of abortion, Barbara Pierce Bush has supported Planned Parenthood on a number of occasions. She also is the founder of Global Health Corps, which, according to its website, seeks to promote “global health equity by connecting outstanding young leaders worldwide with organizations working on the frontlines.”
The president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America is Cecile Richards, the daughter of Ann Richards, who was the democratic predecessor to George W. Bush as Texas governor. Barbara Pierce Bush and Richards sat down for a New York Times interview last summer in which they talked about the roles that they play, and Bush discussed the moment when she first publicly broke from her father’s stances–by publicly supporting gay marriage.
The 1976 Hyde Amendment prevents federal taxes from funding abortions. However, federal funds are used to cut the cost of women’s health care services such as cervical cancer screenings and STD prevention and medication.
