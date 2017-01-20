George W. Bush struggles with poncho

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
Relatively speaking, the inaugural address of President Donald Trump was short. It did not, for example, measure up to the 1-hour, 45-minute address in 1841 by William Henry Harrison, nor did it break ground with a catchy new slogan like John F. Kennedy’s “New Frontier” in 1961.
However, the event at the U.S. Capitol on Friday did have some levity, as former President George W. Bush struggled with a poncho as rain began to fall during Trump’s inaugural speech.
Many people in attendance were prepared for the rain. Former first lady Michelle Obama shared a bubble umbrella with Jill Biden, the wife of the former vice-president. Incoming first lady Melania Trump also had an umbrella.
Other people in the crowd and on the inaugural stand had translucent ponchos. So did Bush, but the former president had a devil of a time putting it on.
Predictably, social media had a field day with the photos capturing the former president’s frustration as he struggled with the plastic rain protector.
"Rain poncho 1: Dubya 0" cracked music blogger Mark Zohar in a tweet that was typical of Twitter.
It’s not the first time a poncho has caused a Republican some grief. In 2012, then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney poked fun at NASCAR fans wearing ponchos when he said, "I like those fancy raincoats you bought. Really sprung for the big bucks."
">January 20, 2017
Rain poncho 1: Dubya 0 pic.twitter.com/aD8AFcAl6i— Mark Zohar (@markzohar)pic.twitter.com/aD8AFcAl6i— Mark Zohar (@markzohar) January 20, 2017
Rain poncho 1: Dubya 0
">January 20, 2017
Yes Dubya's rain poncho is great but let's not overlook the beauty of Michelle and Jill sharing a bubble umbrella. pic.twitter.com/i2jI0cicKx— David Hoyt (@DavidJHoyt)pic.twitter.com/i2jI0cicKx— David Hoyt (@DavidJHoyt) January 20, 2017
Yes Dubya's rain poncho is great but let's not overlook the beauty of Michelle and Jill sharing a bubble umbrella.
">January 20, 2017
George Bush is having an absolute hoot. Can we cut from Trump's speech and just watch Dubya fight with a plastic poncho? #Inauguration— Kathleen (@fluffette)#Inauguration— Kathleen (@fluffette) January 20, 2017
George Bush is having an absolute hoot. Can we cut from Trump's speech and just watch Dubya fight with a plastic poncho?
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}