Gator holding huge fish walks across Florida golf course

An alligator surfaces in a pond near the Kennedy Space Center. A gator just like this one appeared in a Facebook video, snatching a bass right off a boy's fishing line.

By Sarah Elsesser

Palm Beach Post

An alligator in Florida interrupted tee time Thursday to show off its latest catch to a group of golfers.

The gator strolled along a cart path at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club with a large fish hanging from its mouth before walking into a pond to eat it.

Norma Respess, who was on the 10th hole, hit a hole in one when she captured video of the reptile and posted it to social media.

Respess told the Tampa Bay Times that she was playing golf with family who were in town from North Carolina when they spotted the gator.

"We've seen several gators," Respess told the Times. "There's quite a bit of them over there ... but we've never seen anything like this. We will never forget it."