Fuselage of missing plane found in Lake Erie, reports say

Crews searching for signs of a plane that disappeared over Lake Erie last week have found wreckage believed to be from the Cessna Citation 525, according to multiple reports.

Crews scouring the lake found what appeared to be parts of the plane's fuselage as the search entered its eighth day, WOIO reported, citing unidentified sources.

On social media, Cleveland officials working to recover the plane said that despite some media reports, divers had not found an "intact fuselage."

The plane was carrying six people on Dec. 29 when it disappeared. It was piloted by Superior Beverage Group CEO John T. Fleming, 46, and was carrying five passengers, including Fleming's wife, Sue; his sons, 15-year-old Jack and 14-year-old Andrew; his neighbor, Brian Casey, and Casey's daughter Megan.

In a statement released through the Superior Beverage Group, Fleming's family thanked the public for its support.

"The families are touched by the tremendous outpouring of support and continue to be grateful to all the agencies and individuals who have aided in the search and recovery efforts, now in the capable hands of the city of Cleveland," the statement said. "They extend their deep appreciation for the concern, kindness and privacy shown by so many during this most difficult time."

In the week since the plane went missing, more than 100 pieces of debris believed to be wreckage have been found in Lake Erie, according to WJW. The search has been hampered by inclement weather.

The U.S. Coast Guard covered more than 128 square miles of Lake Erie before suspending its search efforts on Dec. 30.

Cleveland officials said in a news release that a vessel and divers equipped with a detector to pick up the plane's beacon were deployed Friday morning to Lake Erie.

The plane disappeared shortly after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29. It was headed for Ohio State University Airport in Columbus when it disappeared about 2 miles into Lake Erie, Coast Guard officials said.