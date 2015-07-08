Free Pancake Day 2017: Ihop offering free short stack for charity

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Have a hankering for a short stack of pancakes? The International House of Pancakes can hook you up, and they will even sweeten the deal.

On Tuesday, the chain will be celebrating its 12th annual National Pancake Day. From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. participating IHOP restaurants will be giving away short stacks (three buttermilk pancakes) in the hopes that customers will donate to the company's charity fund.

“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” said Darren Rebelez, IHOP president, in a news release.

The 2017 fund will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. The company hopes to raise $3.5 million, according to a press release.

Some restaurants will extend the hours for the deals until 10 p.m. Check with your local restaurant for hours. There is a one free short stack per guest limit, good while supplies last, and it applies to dine-in customers.

A short stack usually costs $4.79.

You can make a donation on the restaurant's website by clicking here.