Former Spice Girl Geri Horner welcomes second child

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 12:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Geri Halliwell, also known as "Ginger Spice," gave birth to her first son on Saturday.
Halliwell, 44, announced the arrival of her first child with her husband on Twitter.
">January 21, 2017
Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz— Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell)January 21, 2017
Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz 👶🏼👍🏻— Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell)
"Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weight 7lbs 8oz," she wrote.
The boy was named Montague George Hector Horner.
Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty
A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on
This is Halliwell's second child. She also has a daughter, Bluebell Madonna, 10, with her ex-partner, screenwriter Sacha Gervasi. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) are Bluebell's godmothers, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Halliwell's husband, Christian Horner, also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Olivia.
A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on
Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}