In this March 29, 2015, photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of a college basketball game in Houston.

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition at a Houston hospital, KHOU reported early Wednesday.

Bush's chief of staff, Jean Becker, said Bush is "doing fine" but did not say why he was hospitalized.

Bush is expected to return home "in a couple of days," according to KHOU.

#BREAKING: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in #Houston, according to his office chief of staff https://t.co/mri4owOaqL#KHOU — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) #BREAKING: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized in #Houston, according to his office chief of staff https://t.co/mri4owOaqL#KHOU— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 18, 2017

">January 18, 2017