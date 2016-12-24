Former IRS boss targeted by fake agent

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:51 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By KIRO-TV
SEATTLE —
Ken Hines received a disturbing call at his home outside Seattle from a man who identified himself as an IRS agent.
“He was telling me I owed taxes,” Hines told KIRO 7. He said the male caller was “very aggressive” and threatened to have Hines arrested because he hadn't paid all of his taxes.
“You’re going to solve this today by paying us, and we won’t arrest you,” Hines said the caller told him.
The caller provided a badge number and appeared knowledgeable about IRS terminology and codes.
Still, Hines was suspicious because he knew the IRS doesn't make cold calls.
“The real big indicator for me was I talked multiple times about these types of scams when I used to work for IRS Criminal Investigations," Hines said.
Hines is the former Special Agent in Charge of the IRS in Seattle.
As Director of Operations, he oversaw the criminal investigations of over 4,000 IRS agents nationwide.
Hines, who is now retired, immediately reported what happened — and the caller's number – to his former colleagues. “Oh, they laughed because I called them up, and I said, ‘Hey, are you guys on your way out to arrest me?’”
But, Hines said these phony IRS scams are not a laughing matter.
That is why he wants to warn others: the IRS will never call you demanding money or threatening arrest.
He should know.
“I never once in my 25 years called anybody and said we’re coming to arrest them,” Hines said.
“I’m glad they called me and not somebody that would be victimized.”
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}