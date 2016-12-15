Former Disney Channel star welcomes baby girl

NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Actress Christy Carlson Romano poses with a 75th Anniversary Mickey Mouse designed by Carlson Romano depicting her alter ego 'Kim Possible' as she visits the World of Disney Store August 12, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Former Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano and her husband welcomed a baby girl Saturday.

The former star of Disney's "Kim Possible," "Even Stevens" and "Cadet Kelly" welcomed her first child with husband Brenden Rooney on Christmas Eve.

The child, named Isabella Victoria Rooney, was born in Los Angeles.

Brendan & I are excited to announce the birth of our daughter, Isabella Victoria Rooney! Born Christmas Eve at 3:52 PM. We are so blessed and so thankful for everyone's support during this special time. : @austinhenrywallace Link in Bio. A photo posted by Christy Carlson Romano (@thechristycarlsonromano) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:16am PST

"Joy doesn't begin to express how we feel this Christmas," Romano, 32, told People magazine. "Isabella is the greatest thing to ever happen to us, and we are truly grateful to all those who have supported us during this special and momentous time."

The new mother has been open about her pregnancy and even blogged about the changes in her body for the magazine.

"Even when I am working from home, the mind reels at comparing itself to others either more active, more photogenic or more organized/capable," Romano, who also starred as Belle in the Broadway version of "Beauty and The Beast," wrote for People in September. "Our insecurities really need to be held at bay by our own doing and we need to stop beating ourselves up."