Former couple captures breakup in photo shoot

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Though many Facebook timelines and Twitter feeds are filled with announcements of engagements, weddings, pregnancies and the like, one former couple decided to shake things up, showing either a flair for the dramatic or a good sense of humor.

Harrison Bach and his ex-girlfriend, identified only as Jackie, broke up in 2015 after the high school sweethearts dated for more than three years.

The two decided to reunite the next year for a unique project: a photo shoot in honor of their breakup.

"I see my friends who are in relationships doing really nice professional photography photo shoots," Bach told Mashable. "I had the idea of doing the same thing in the same setting, but post-relationship, in a different way."

"It was really just an ironic project to take the same photos people take when they're happy in a relationship, but when it's over and everyone's bummed out," he told Cosmopolitan.



Bach, 22, said the shoot felt unnatural at first because the two were "faking" their emotions. But before long, "it ended up being really real emotions and we got kind of sad," he said.

"Taking those pictures felt like slipping right back into our relationship -- the good and bad," Jackie told Mashable. "Looking at them now, I am reminded of everything about him I fell in love with."

The solemn shots of the pair quickly gained attention online.

February 21, 2017