Former astronaut Piers Sellers dead at 61

Posted: 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Former astronaut Piers Sellers, a climate scientist whose commentary about the earth's fragility and his own cancer diagnosis touched millions, died Friday in Houston. He was 61.
NASA said in a statement that Sellers died Friday morning in Houston of pancreatic cancer.
The British-born Sellers was deputy director for sciences and exploration at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He started working for NASA as a scientist in 1982 and joined its astronaut corps in 1996. He made three flights to the International Space Station, in 2002, 2006 and 2010, carrying out six spacewalks.
In a statement, NASA administrator Charles Bolden said Sellers’ death was mourned by “the entire NASA family.”
“Piers was dedicated to all facets of exploration. His curiosity and drive to uncover new knowledge was generously shared with audiences around the world, both from space and in wide travels to reach as many people as possible with an essential understanding of our fragile planet,” Bolden said.
Goddard Center Director Chris Scolese said that Sellers “left a legacy that few can claim,” and spoke optimistically about climate change and his own mortality.
"After learning he had pancreatic cancer more than a year ago, Piers' optimistic take on life ... inspired people around the world,” Scolese said. “He spoke eloquently about his confidence in humanity's ability to confront the challenges of climate change, even as he faced his own terminal diagnosis.”
Sellers graduated with honors in 1976 from Scotland’s Edinburgh University, earning a bachelor of science degree in ecological science. He earned his doctorate in 1981 from Leeds University.
