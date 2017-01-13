Follow us on

Updated: 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017

Florida Woman pulls a machete at a day care

Police lights
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
File photo

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Palm Beach Post

SUNRISE, Fla. —

A Florida woman took “custody battle” to a new level when she pulled a machete on a day care worker, police said.

Ashley Dailey, 25, attempted to pick up a child she didn’t have custody over in Sunrise, Florida. After being denied the child, Dailey pulled the machete on the employee and threatened her, 7News reported. 

“She didn’t have custody ...the grandma did,” Chris Piper, Sunrise police spokesman, told the Miami Herald

Dailey fled from the scene as soon as the cops arrived, which sparked a brief chase, according to 7News.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to stop her on I- 95 just after 10 a.m. this morning, reported 7News. 

However, Dailey wouldn’t go down that easily. Deputies had to break Dailey’s car window to take her into custody, according to 7News. 

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen guns at a day care. Last January, two armed men tried to rob a day care in West Palm Beach.

 
 

