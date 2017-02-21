Florida woman hits pedestrian who was 'in the way'

By Ryan DiPentima

Palm Beach Post

A Florida woman who “became upset” when a man was “in the way” of her car hit and injured the man with her vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said.

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Amanda Weaver, 28, of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly speeding in her silver Kia on Monday when she hit 19-year-old Anderson Cantres. A man walking with Cantres at the time of the incident said Weaver became frustrated she had to wait for a pickup truck to back up, screaming profanities at the driver before speeding around the truck and toward Cantres.

Weaver’s Kia Soul struck Cantres before hitting the curb, damaging the front passenger side tire and continuing down the road, police said. Police arrived at the scene to find Cantres disoriented and suffering from multiple cuts and scratches to his body, according to the News-Journal. He was taken to an area hospital.

Investigating officers were told Weaver’s mother lived nearby and arrived at the home to find the car parked in front with a flat front tire and a spare tire sitting out.

Weaver admitted to hitting Cantres and not having any intention of calling officers, telling officers she did not mean to hit him, according to a report obtained by the News-Journal. After her arrest, police say Weaver told them she “became upset because (Cantres) was in the way.”

Weaver was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injury and held in Volusia County Jail on $1,000 bond.

