Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 1:56 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Florida woman charged with shooting up heroin in 7-Eleven bathroom

Heroin arrests
Palm Beach Post
Amanda Jean Bello (left) and Alexandria Jean Graham were arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Olivia Hitchcock

Palm Beach Post

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. —

A Florida woman was arrested Wednesday after reportedly shooting up heroin in a 7-Eleven bathroom, Port St. Lucie police said.

>> Read more trending news

Amanda Bello, 37, was arrested and faces heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia charges, police said.

Late Wednesday an officer was at the 7-Eleven and heard groaning from the women’s bathroom. Someone was banging on the walls, the officer said.

The officer knocked on the door and asked the person to come outside. Bello came out of the bathroom, was incoherent and “moving erratically,” according to police records.

Bello left an empty syringe behind the toilet, police said. Another woman, Alexandra Graham, 26, led officers to the car Bello had driven them in. The report identifies Graham as Bello’s partner.

Police found two bags of heroin, cocaine, glass pipes, a spoon with dried heroin, needles and other paraphernalia in the car, records state.

Graham also faces charges of heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia charges. 

 
 

Trending News

 
 