Florida woman buys $25 scratch-off ticket, wins $1 million

Posted: 10:56 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By ActionNewsJax.com
ORANGE PARK, Fla. —
An Orange Park woman became the first person to claim a $1 million prize in the Florida Lottery's $10 million World Class Cash scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Friday.
Oanh Tran, 39, took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $748,000. She had a 1-in-620,870 of winning the prize, according to the Florida Lottery.
Tran purchased her winning ticket from the Kangaroo Express at 8496 Blanding Boulevard in Jacksonville. The convenience store got a $2,000 bonus.
The $25 game scratch-off game launched Feb 28 and has two top prizes worth $10 million. The game also has 46 $1 million prizes.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
